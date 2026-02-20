Dotel will start Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Dotel was added to the 40-man roster this offseason and will start Pittsburgh's first spring training contest. He started 27 games with Double-A Altoona in 2025, posting a solid 131:43 K:BB across 125.2 frames. Dotel will likely start the season at Triple-A Indianapolis, but he could be promoted to the majors during the summer months if injuries occur in the Pirates' rotation.