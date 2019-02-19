Craig is expected to play first base for Triple-A Indianapolis in 2019, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

The 25-year-old has noticeably slimmed down entering an important year of his development. The 2016 first-round draft choice hit .248/.321/.448 with 20 homers and 102 RBI for Double-A Altoona last season. He then led the Arizona Fall League with six homers while batting .304 with a .947 OPS. Craig isn't expected to see significant playing time in the majors this summer, but a strong season could set him up to challenge starter Josh Bell in 2020.

