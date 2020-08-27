Craig was called up from the alternate training site and will start at first base and bat ninth in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

As the No. 22 overall pick in the 2016 draft, Craig is a prospect of some note, although he was a below league average hitter (92 wRC+) as a 24-year-old at Triple-A last year. Craig has some pop from the right side but he has plenty of swing and miss in his game and is best suited as a designated hitter, but the same can be said of Josh Bell. He takes the place of Colin Moran, who was placed on the 7-day concussion injured list.