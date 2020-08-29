site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Pirates' Will Craig: Optioned to alternate camp
Craig was optioned to the Pirates' alternate training site Saturday.
Craig appeared in two games during his time in the majors but went 0-for-4 with one strikeout. He'll now continue to work at alternate camp to make room for several pitchers on the active roster.
