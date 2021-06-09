Craig cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
The 26-year-old was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, and he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Craig had a .217/.277/.300 slash line with 22 strikeouts in 65 plate appearances before being DFA'd.
