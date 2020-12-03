Craig cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A on Wednesday, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.
Considering accomplished designated hitters are being non-tendered, Craig going unclaimed can hardly be a surprise, as he profiles best at the bottom of the defensive spectrum and is unproven against MLB pitching. He will provide organizational first base depth going forward.
