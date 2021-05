Craig will start at first base and bat fifth Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis on May 13, Craig has settled in as the Pirates' everyday first baseman while Colin Moran (groin) and Phillip Evans (hamstring) reside on the 10-day injured list. Craig will draw his sixth straight start Wednesday after going 3-for-19 with a solo home run and a 1:10 BB:K through his first five games with Pittsburgh.