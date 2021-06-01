Craig is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Royals, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Craig has served as the Pirates' primary first baseman with Colin Moran (groin) and Phillip Evans (hamstring) both currently on the 10-day injured list. He'll get a breather Monday, as Erik Gonzalez shifts across the diamond and Wilmer Difo takes over at the hot corner.

More News