Craig is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

The return of third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) from the 60-day injured list Thursday could indirectly close the door on Craig's path to an everyday role. After sitting out against a right-hander (Brady Singer) in the Pirates' last game Tuesday in Kansas City, Craig will be on the bench versus another righty (Elieser Hernandez) on Thursday. Erik Gonzalez will pick up another start at first base now that Hayes has pushed him off the hot corner. Craig is slashing .217/.277/.300 over 65 plate appearances since being called up from Triple-A Indianapolis in mid-May.