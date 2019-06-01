Craig has been working in right field recently for Triple-A Indianapolis, Stephen J. Nesbitt of The Athletic reports.

Craig was drafted as a third baseman in 2016, but has only played first base in each of the last three seasons. However, he is obviously not going to displace Josh Bell at first base in Pittsburgh anytime soon, so his best chance to break through to the big leagues is by learning another position. Even so, the Pirates have some pretty impressive outfield depth at the big-league level as well, so a big-league promotion probably isn't imminent. Craig is hitting .274/.354/.565 with 15 home runs in 49 games at Triple-A. He could be promoted to work as the designated hitter in a three-game series in Houston that begins June 25.