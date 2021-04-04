The Pirates selected Difo's contract from the taxi squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Cubs, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Pittsburgh will be bringing Difo aboard to provide depth in the infield after top third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (wrist) was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday. Phillip Evans is starting at third base Sunday and will likely serve as the main replacement for Hayes, so Difo likely won't be in store for much work for the duration of his stint on the 26-man roster.