Difo came off the bench to hit a three-run home run in Saturday's comeback win over the Mets.

Difo entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and took New York reliever Seth Lugo deep to right field to pull the Pirates to within 6-5. It was the third homer of the year for the former National, who is slashing .287/.347/.454 across 118 plate appearances in his first season with the Pirates.