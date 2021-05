Difo went 3-for-5 with a triple and three RBI in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs.

The center field start was his second in a row, but with Ben Gamel joining the team, he could return to the bench. In fact, he's started just six games all season long. Prior to Sunday, Difo had done his best work as a pinch-hitter, going 6-for-17 with a triple, home run and three RBI.