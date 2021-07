Difo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 4-1 win over the Mets.

The 29-year-old hit his first homer since April 11 in the sixth inning of Friday's contest. Difo has a .280/.342/.421 slash line with two long balls, nine RBI, 11 runs scored, two triples and five doubles through 117 plate appearances. He's mainly split time with Jared Oliva in right field while Gregory Polanco (hip) remains out.