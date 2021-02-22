Difo wasn't present Monday for the Pirates' first workout for position players at spring training while he contends with visa issues, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Difo is scheduled to attend spring training as a non-roster invitee after agreeing to a minor-league deal with Pittsburgh in January. Assuming he's able to resolve his visa issues in a timely fashion, Difo shouldn't fall too far behind his competition for a utility infield job with Pittsburgh.