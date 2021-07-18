Difo will start at third base and bat second Sunday against the Mets.

Difo's run of regular work in right field looks to have come to an end after Gregory Polanco (hip) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday, but the former's multi-positional versatility will likely make him the next man up for work when any of the Pittsburgh regulars require a breather. He'll be spelling a resting Ke'Bryan Hayes at the hot corner in the series finale. Difo is slashing a sizzling .423/.516/.731 across 26 at-bats in July.