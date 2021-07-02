Difo had his contract selected by the Pirates on Friday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Difo was designated for assignment by Pittsburgh in early June but will receive another big-league opportunity after spending the past couple weeks at Triple-A Indianapolis. The 29-year-old will supply some much-needed infield depth with Colin Moran (wrist) recently landing on the injured list and Erik Gonzalez (side) exiting Thursday's game. Difo slashed .244/.287/.366 with a homer, six RBI and seven runs in 87 plate appearances across the first two-plus months of the season before the demotion.