Difo went 3-for-4 with a walk, an RBI single and a run scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Mets.

The 29-year-old delivered a clutch hit Sunday, as his RBI single in the ninth inning put Pittsburgh ahead. Difo has mostly served in a depth role since he rejoined the major-league roster on June 2. The utility man is slashing .272/.336/.388 with one home run, eight RBI and nine runs scored through 113 plate appearances this year.