Difo went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to Cincinnati.

Batting second, the third baseman was a bright spot offensively, recording his first hits of the season in what was an otherwise dreadful game for Pittsburgh. The former National has been a rotational player for much of his career and should return to such a role once Ke'Bryan Hayes returns from injury. Difo will have to build on Wednesday's strong performance to merit fantasy consideration, however the 3-for-4 showing was certainly a promising start.