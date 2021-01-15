Difo signed with the Pirates on Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.
The terms of the deal have not yet been announced. Difo has settled in as a serviceable bench option but little more than that, posting a .247/.309/.348 over parts of six seasons with the Nationals, though he's found himself in one of the better landing spots for a player looking to increase his playing time.
