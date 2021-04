Difo went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Padres.

The Pirates were hitting the ball all over the place in Tuesday's win but Difo was an exception as he was the only hitter, outside of pitcher Chad Kuhl, who failed to reach base. The 29-year-old achieved the infamous golden sombrero after striking out swinging four times. He'll likely take a seat in Wednesday's game and hope to put this abominable performance behind him.