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Pirates' Wyatt Sanford: On IL at High-A

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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High-A Greensboro placed Sanford on its 7-day injured list June 10 due to an unspecified injury.

Though the nature of Sanford's injury isn't known, he was removed from his most recent appearance June 6 against Asheville after being hit by a pitch, per Anthony Murphy of Baseball America. One of the top lower-level prospects in the Pittsburgh farm system, Sanford has produced a .287/.425/.539 slash line with 10 home runs and 21 stolen bases across 223 plate appearances with Greensboro on the season.

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