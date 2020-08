The Pirates selected Rios' contract from their alternate training site prior to Monday's 5-4 loss to the Twins, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

To make room for Rios on the 40-man roster and 30-man active roster, the Pirates transferred Michael Feliz (forearm) from the 10-day injured list to the 45-day IL and designated Robbie Erlin for assignment. Rios, who owns a 6.20 ERA over 63 career big-league appearances, is expected to work mostly in low-leverage spots out of the Pittsburgh bullpen.