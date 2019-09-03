Rios was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

After coming over from Philadelphia on a waiver claim, Rios went on to make nine appearances out of the Indianapolis bullpen, posting a 2.35 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB over 15.1 innings. He struggled mightily both at Triple-A and in the majors with the Phillies, leading to his DFA, but Rios is only 26 and throws 96 mph on average with his fastball. The Pirates will give him a look down the stretch to see if there's something there.

