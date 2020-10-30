Rios (shoulder) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and outrighted to the minors Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Rios allowed four runs in four innings this season, spending the majority of the year on the shelf with shoulder issues. He suffered a setback in early September, and it's not yet clear whether or not he'll continue to be affected by the start of spring training. Even if fully healthy, his 6.36 career ERA in 69.1 innings of relief likely makes him a very small part of the Pirates' plans.