Grandal (foot) served as the designated hitter Tuesday and as the catcher Wednesday during a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, MLB.com reports.

Grandal's ability to play in back-to-back games was the original benchmark the Pirates set for his return from the injured list. However, the team has since shifted its stance and has noted that he still has some progress to make prior to being activated. Grandal should be in Pittsburgh soon, but the exact timeline remains murky.