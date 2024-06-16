site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: pirates-yasmani-grandal-getting-breather-sunday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Getting breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rockies.
Grandal will rest for the Sunday afternoon game after he went 2-for-4 with an RBI while catching eight innings of Saturday's 16-4 loss. Jason Delay will step in for Grandal behind the plate.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read