Grandal is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Angels.

After being activated from the 10-day injured list over the weekend, Grandal started behind the plate Saturday and Sunday against the Rockies, going 1-for-7 between those contests. Now that he's moved past the bout with plantar fasciitis that sidelined him from the first five weeks of the season, Grandal is expected to serve as the Pirates' No. 1 catcher, though backup Joey Bart should still factor into the equation if he continues to swing a hot bat. Bart will be behind the dish Monday while Grandal rests.