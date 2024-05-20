Grandal went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Cubs.

The steal was Grandal's first -- and first attempt -- since 2022, and it was just his 13th career theft. The catcher is off to a middling start to his season after missing the first month-plus due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He's slashing .211/.231/.395 with two home runs, eight RBI, four runs scored and a double over 39 plate appearances while adding a 1:7 BB:K. Grandal is handling the starting job at catcher for the Pirates over Joey Bart.