Grandal went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Rockies.
Grandal made his first start since joining the Pirates this offseason, as he was sidelined by a foot injury for the first month of the campaign. He reached base in his first plate appearance on a single. Grandal is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's primary catcher, though he may be pushed for playing time by Joey Bart.
