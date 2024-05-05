Share Video

Grandal went 1-for-4 Saturday against the Rockies.

Grandal made his first start since joining the Pirates this offseason, as he was sidelined by a foot injury for the first month of the campaign. He reached base in his first plate appearance on a single. Grandal is expected to serve as Pittsburgh's primary catcher, though he may be pushed for playing time by Joey Bart.

