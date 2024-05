Grandal was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants due to left groin discomfort, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Grandal doubled and came around to score during Pittsburgh's ninth-inning rally, but he was unable to come out to catch the top of the 10th frame. The severity of his injury isn't immediately apparent, but the Pirates should have more information on the veteran backstop's injury before the start of Wednesday's game.