Grandal is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Toronto.
The veteran will watch from the dugout as Grant Koch catches recently called up Quinn Priester. Grandal is slashing .182/.194/.318 with 11 RBI this season.
More News
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Sitting out second game•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Out of lineup Sunday•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Back in lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Held out again•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Yasmani Grandal: Removed with groin injury•