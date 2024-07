Grandal went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two runs scored Friday against the Mets.

Grandal has provided very little offensive punch this season, and his solo home run in the eighth inning was his first long ball since May 13. It was also just his fourth multi-hit performance of the campaign. Despite his struggles, Grandal remains a fixture in the lineup, having started five of Pittsburgh's last seven games.