Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has accrued a 7.07 ERA and 2.00 WHIP with a 14:11 K:BB over 14 innings this season in the majors, but he'll get another shot in the big leagues after spending the last three weeks in the minors. Parker Markel was optioned in a corresponding move.

