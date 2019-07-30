Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Tuesday's game against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Ramirez has posted a 5.81 ERA and 1.77 WHIP with 38 strikeouts over 31 innings this season at Triple-A Indianapolis, but it appears as though he'll get a shot to join Pittsburgh's starting rotation. Though nothing has been announced yet, he could line up to start Sunday against the Mets.