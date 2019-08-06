Pirates' Yefry Ramirez: Optioned to Triple-A
Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
He gave up five runs (three earned) in 3.2 innings in his lone appearance during this stint with the big club. Ramirez will serve as organizational depth going forward.
