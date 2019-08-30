Ramirez was placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday due to a right calf strain, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Ramirez was promoted to the majors Tuesday, though he appears to have suffered an injury during Wednesday's outing in Philadelphia. He surrendered four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks while fanning four over four innings of work. A timetable for Ramirez's return is currently unknown.