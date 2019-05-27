Ramirez was traded from the Orioles to the Pirates on Monday in exchange for cash or a player to be named later, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The Pirates likely aren't expecting too much from a player who was unable to crack the Orioles' pitching staff. Ramirez has a 6.07 ERA in 75.2 major-league innings but does at least own a 3.40 ERA at the Triple-A level. He'll head to Triple-A Indianapolis.