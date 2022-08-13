De Los Santos was placed on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain Friday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

De Los Santos posted a 4.91 ERA in 25.2 innings of relief in his rookie season, though that number was as low as 2.84 as recently as July 24. It now seems possible that his 10.80 ERA over his last eight appearances may be at least partially attributable to injury. His 60-day absence takes him past the final day of the season, so the injury officially shuts him down for the year. Austin Brice's contract was selected in a corresponding move.