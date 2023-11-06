De Los Santos cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.
De Los Santos has lost his spot as the Pirates do some 40-man roster maneuvering, but he'll remain in the organization. The 25-year-old holds a career 4.14 ERA and 44:24 K:BB over 50 relief innings at the big-league level.
