The Pirates signed Rodriguez to a minor-league contract Monday that includes an invitation to spring training, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rodriguez, 27, appeared in 30 games at the major-league level from 2022-24 posting an 8.17 ERA and 33:19 K:BB over 36.1 innings. The righty reliever boasts a 28.3 percent strikeout rate during his time at the Triple-A level, so he has some bat-missing ability if he can just throw enough strikes.