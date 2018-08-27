The Pirates have suspended Garcia for "violation of club policies," Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Luis Escobar, who plays with Garcia at Double-A Altoona, was also hit with a suspension after the team clinched an Eastern League playoff birth Sunday night. The length of the suspension has yet to be determined, though given how close it is to the end of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Garcia didn't pitch again this year. He owns a 5.23 ERA and 68:32 K:BB across 53.1 innings of relief in his second go around with the Curve.