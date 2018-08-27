Pirates' Yeudy Garcia: Hit with suspension
The Pirates have suspended Garcia for "violation of club policies," Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Luis Escobar, who plays with Garcia at Double-A Altoona, was also hit with a suspension after the team clinched an Eastern League playoff birth Sunday night. The length of the suspension has yet to be determined, though given how close it is to the end of the season, it wouldn't be surprising if Garcia didn't pitch again this year. He owns a 5.23 ERA and 68:32 K:BB across 53.1 innings of relief in his second go around with the Curve.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Giolito showing upside
Looking for some upside down the stretch? The former top pitching prospect in baseball could...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...