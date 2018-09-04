Garcia (suspension) was reinstated over the weekend, Matt Michelone of the Altoona Mirror reports.

Garcia wound up missing the final week of the minor-league season due to a suspension stemming from a violation of club policies. He finished the year with a 5.23 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 68:32 K:BB across 53.1 innings of relief with Double-A Altoona.

