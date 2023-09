The Pirates designated Ramirez for assignment Friday.

With Max Kranick (elbow) returning from the 60-day injured list Friday, Ramirez will lose his spot on the 40-man roster. The 28-year-old righty put up a 3.67 ERA and 1.40 WHIP alongside a 31:14 K:BB through 34.1 frames with the Pirates this season, so there is a decent chance he gets claimed off waivers by another team.