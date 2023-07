De Los Santos was promoted to Single-A Bradenton on Tuesday.

De Los Santos began the campaign in the FCL, where he maintained a 124 wRC+ while striking out at only a 14.1 percent clip across 78 plate appearances. The 18-year-old will likely spend the rest of the season with Bradenton. Though De Los Santos is several years away from the majors, he has strong bat speed and the athleticism to play both shortstop and third base.