De Los Santos is hitting .325/.391/.425 with nine steals on nine attempts and an 8:5 K:BB through 10 games in the Florida Complex League.

De Los Santos didn't have an overly impressive statistical showing in the Dominican Summer League (106 wRC+), but he gets lauded for his bat speed, projectable 6-foot-1, 170-pound frame, and athleticism. He has split time between shortstop and third base, but the assumption is that he will end up at the hot corner.