Pirates' Yordi Rosario: Sent to Pirates

Rosario was traded from the White Sox to the Pirates on Tuesday in exchange for Ivan Nova.

The Pirates also received international bonus pool money. Rosario posted a combined 2.57 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 70:12 K:BB across 56 innings in rookie ball. The 19-year-old will likely report to Low-A Greensboro or High-A Bradenton to open the 2019 campaign.