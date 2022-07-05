The Pirates activated Tsutsugo (back) off the 10-day injured list Tuesday. He'll start at first base and bat fifth against the Yankees.

Tsutsugo is back in action for the big club after a back strain sidelined him for over a month. Though he submitted a lowly .538 OPS over 35 games prior to landing on the IL, Tsutsugo was dialed in during his recent nine-game rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis, slashing .440/.556/.760 with four extra-base hits and nine walks in 36 plate appearances. Expect the Pirates to reinstall him as a strong-side platoon player at either first base or designated hitter.