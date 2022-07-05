The Pirates activated Tsutsugo (back) off the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Ttutsugo is back after a back strain sidelined him for over a month. It's unclear what the 30-year-old's role will be, as he slashed a miserable .177/.281/.528 in 135 plate appearances to start the season.
More News
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Due back for Yankees series•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Beginning rehab assignment Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Resumes light activities•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: No baseball activities yet•
-
Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo: Dealing with lumbar muscle strain•