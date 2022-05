Tsutsugo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a walk in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Tsutsugo was on the bench for the first game of the doubleheader, but he returned for the second matchup to start at first base while hitting fifth. He delivered a two-run blast in the first inning, his first home run of the season. Tsutsugo has had a slow start to the campaign, as he's hitting just .191/.310/.250 across 78 plate appearances.